Ramsey (wrist) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

According to Brooke, Ramsey had a sling on his right arm Monday. The veteran safety has played all 172 defensive snaps through three games, recording 17 tackles (nine solo) and one pass breakup. If he's unable to play Thursday night against Cleveland, Rayshawn Jenkins would become an every-down player alongside Jaquan Brisker with Daylen Everette likely seeing more snaps as the third cornerback.