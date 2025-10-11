Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: On track to face Browns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers have upgraded Ramsey (hamstring) from questionable and he is expected to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against Cleveland, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey upgraded to a full practice Friday after having opened Week 6 with back-to-back missed sessions, and Pittsburgh has now upgraded his status Saturday. The reliable veteran appears on track to handle his usual starting role at slot corner versus the Browns and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
