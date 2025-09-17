Ramsey recorded six tackles (four solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception, in the Steelers' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Ramsey played all 65 defensive snaps against Seattle, and his first-quarter interception of Sam Darnold on a pass intended for Cooper Kupp marked Ramsey's first interception as a member of the Steelers. Aside from the interception, Ramsey was picked apart by Darnold and the Seattle wide receivers in Week 2, as Ramsey was in coverage on Tory Horton's 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter.