Ramsey logged four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense during the Steelers' 34-12 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Ramsey's streak of playing every single game was snapped at four games Sunday. That was because he was ejected early in the fourth quarter after punching Ja'Marr Chase, though that altercation stemmed from Chase spitting on Ramsey, which led to the NFL suspending the Bengals' wide receiver for one game, per ESPN. Ramsey is up to 47 tackles (29 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and six pass defenses (one interception) through 10 regular-season games.