Ramsey recorded six tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

This was one of Ramsey's better stat lines of the season, matching his season high of six tackles. However, it was far from his best performance, as he was one of the primary players responsible for covering Ja'Marr Chase, who incredibly recorded 16 receptions. While it wasn't Ramsey's finest performance, he remains a key part of the Steelers' secondary and should continue to produce diverse stats for IDP purposes.