Ramsey (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

After logging consecutive DNPs to open the Steelers' week of practice, Ramsey upgraded to a full session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran corner has appeared in all four of Pittsburgh's games thus far, recording 14 total tackles and four passes defended, including one interception. However, if he's sidelined for the first time in Week 6, expect Brandin Echols to step in and start at slot corner.