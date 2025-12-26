Ramsey (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey popped up on the injury report with an illness Thursday and is questionable for Week 17 after missing practice again Friday. The 31-year-old has 77 tackles (46 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and seven pass breakups, including one interception, through 15 games this season. Should Ramsey have to sit out versus the Browns, Sebastian Castro could start in his place.