Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Saturday that the Steelers have moved Ramsey exclusively to safety ahead of their Week 9 tilt with the Colts, Alex Kozora of SteelersDepot.com reports.

The Steelers are thin at safety with DeShon Elliott (knee) on injured reserve and Jabrill Peppers (quadriceps) and Chuck Clark (illness) both sidelined for Week 9, so Ramsey -- who had been primarily serving as a slot corner -- will adapt to a new position. Ramsey had previously gotten some exposure to safety during training camp and during the season, so the transition shouldn't prove to be too difficult. Brandin Echols is now in line to serve as the Steelers' top slot corner, while Darius Slay and Joey Porter operate as the team's boundary corners.