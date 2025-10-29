Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Solid outing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramsey logged four tackles (three solo) during Pittsburgh's loss to Green Bay on Sunday.
Ramsey played every defensive snap for the Steelers during the loss. The 2016 first-round pick has now racked up at least four tackles in five of his seven outings this season. He will look to keep producing in the team's Week 9 matchup versus the Colts.
