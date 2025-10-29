default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ramsey logged four tackles (three solo) during Pittsburgh's loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

Ramsey played every defensive snap for the Steelers during the loss. The 2016 first-round pick has now racked up at least four tackles in five of his seven outings this season. He will look to keep producing in the team's Week 9 matchup versus the Colts.

More News