Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Starts camp on PUP list

The Steelers have placed Ramsey (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

According to GM Omar Khan, Ramsey suffered a knee injury during the team's minicamp, but the defensive back's absence isn't expected to be a lengthy one. "We're going to be smart about it. He's a pro," said Khan. "You guys know how hard he works. If I had to guess I would say it's probably going to be a couple of weeks." Once he's cleared to practice, Ramsey will reclaim his key role in Pittsburgh's secondary, on the heels of a 2025 regular season in which he recorded 88 tackles and a pick in 17 games.