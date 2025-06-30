The Dolphins are trading Ramsey to the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith are headed to Pittsburgh in exchange for S Minkah Fitzpatrick, with Day 3 picks going in both directions. The 2-for-1 trade allows Miami to shed salary without totally punting, while Pittsburgh now has standout strengths at cornerback and tight end. Ramsey may end up in an IDP-friendly role as a slot guardian and/or safety, considering the Steelers seemingly have a solid pair of boundary corners in Joey Porter and Darius Slay. They also have slot corner Beanie Bishop returning, so there's no shortage of options for nickel packages.