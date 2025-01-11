Pittsburgh elevated Agnew from its practice squad to its active roster Saturday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Agnew signed to the Steelers' practice squad in mid-November, and this is his first elevation of the season. The veteran wideout played in 11 games with Jacksonville last year, tallying 14 catches on 21 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown while losing two yards on four carries. Pittsburgh's wideout corps is relatively healthy, so Agnew isn't likely to see many opportunities Saturday in the wild-card matchup versus Baltimore.