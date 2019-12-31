Play

Custis signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Custis joined Pittsburgh's practice squad in mid-December and will now receive a longer look from the team. The 24-year-old received over $100K in guaranteed money as an undrafted free agent from the Chiefs in May, but he was unable to earn a spot on the season-opening roster.

