The Steelers signed Bradley to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Bradley spent the majority of the 2022 regular season unsigned until joining up with the Steelers' practice squad Nov. 23. While he never suited up for Pittsburgh, it appears the 26-year-old made enough of an impression to earn a prospective contract heading into the 2023 offseason. Bradley has yet to make his NFL debut.
