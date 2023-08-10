Bradley (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The wide receiver needs to reach an injury settlement with Pittsburgh to play this year. Bradley joined the Steelers' practice squad last November, inked a reserve/future contract in January and was fighting for a roster spot in training camp. The fourth-year pro has nine career catches for 124 yards in eight games.
