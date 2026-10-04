The Steelers could be without Dean for "a couple of weeks" after he exited Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Browns due to an ankle injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pittsburgh's depth at cornerback was already being tested after Joey Porter sat out the team's first three games before he was traded to the Cowboys on Wednesday, so the loss of Dean for any length of time would represent another big hit to the secondary. Assuming the ankle injury keeps Dean out for at least the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Colts, Asante Samuel and Daylen Everette would likely be called upon to serve as starters at the boundary corner spots.