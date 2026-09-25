Dean (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Dean didn't practice Wednesday, but despite his limited participation Thursday and Friday, he will carry an injury designation heading into the AFC North clash with the Bengals. Joey Porter (undisclosed), who is also questionable, might return in Week 3, so his presence would help fill the void if Dean isn't available. Asante Samuel would also continue to receive more playing time.