Conner (reserve/COVID-19) returned to action and rushed 10 times for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

Conner was forced to miss the Steelers' last two contests, but he was finally cleared to resume team activities earlier this week. However, his fantasy managers may not have noticed that their running back returned to the field based on his anemic production. The Bills are no slouch on defense, so the rotten outing can be explained by a tough matchup and the extended layoff. Conner still saw the majority of backfield touches for Pittsburgh and will look to rebound against a Bengals run defense that is softer than fleece.