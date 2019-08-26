Steelers' James Conner: 56 yards in brief outing
Conner rushed eight times for 41 yards and added 15 receiving yards on two catches in Sunday's 18-6 preseason win over Tennessee.
Conner did that damage in just one quarter of action as head coach Mike Tomlin didn't want to take a chance and leave his starters out there too long. The 24-year-old looked better after gaining just 28 yards in his last preseason appearance. Conner is lined up to lead the Steelers' backfield for the second straight season, but he may cede passing work to Jaylen Samuels and rookie Benny Snell after racking up 55 catches and 497 receiving yards in 2018.
