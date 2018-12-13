Conner (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Conner's lack of involvement in the Steelers' first two practices of Week 15 wouldn't seem to offer much optimism for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Patriots. It's worth noting, however, that offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner told Kinkhabwala that Conner doesn't necessarily need to practice beforehand in order to play. Regardless, unless Conner unexpectedly returns to practice in a full capacity Friday, he appears destined to carry a designation into Sunday's game if he's not ruled out in advance of the weekend. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley would head the Steelers' backfield for the second straight contest in the event Conner isn't available.

