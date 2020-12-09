Conner (illness) has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
With that, Conner is now on track to play Sunday against the Bills. His return to action will be a welcome one after the Washington Football Team held the Steelers' ground game to 21 yards on 14 carries in a 23-17 upset win this past Monday over previously-unbeaten Pittsburgh.
