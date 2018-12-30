Conner appears to be in line to play Sunday against the Bengals after testing out his ankle in warmups, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

We'll confirm the running back's Week 17 status, either way, upon the release of the Steelers' inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but at this time it looks like Conner is poised to return to action following a three-game absence.