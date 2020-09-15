Conner is believed to have avoided a high-ankle sprain in the Steelers' 26-16 win over the Giants on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers will send Conner in for further evaluation Tuesday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that the team is "optimistic for a timely return" from the 25-year-old. Coach Mike Tomlin expressed similar positivity about Conner's situation when he met with the media Tuesday, saying the Steelers would "leave the light on" for the running back to potentially play Week 2 against the Broncos, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. In the event Conner is sidelined this weekend, Benny Snell would presumably step in to start while handling the lion's share of the carries out of the backfield. Snell took advantage of Conner's early exit Monday to rack up 113 yards on 19 totes.