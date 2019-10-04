Play

Steelers' James Conner: Back at practice Friday

Conner (ankle) indicated that he got a full practice in Friday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

We'll have to see if the Steelers' official injury report lists the running back as a full or limited participant, but either way, Conner's return to work Friday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Ravens.

