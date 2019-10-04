Steelers' James Conner: Back at practice Friday
Conner (ankle) indicated that he got a full practice in Friday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
We'll have to see if the Steelers' official injury report lists the running back as a full or limited participant, but either way, Conner's return to work Friday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Logs another missed practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Will try to practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Picks up ankle injury•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Breaks out with 125 total yards•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Stifled by Niners•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...