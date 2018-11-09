Conner is being evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Panthers and is questionable to return.

Conner had a slow game on the ground by his recent standards before exiting, logging 65 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Those numbers still equate to five yards per carry, but it looks as if Conner's four-game 100-yard rushing streak will come to an end in Week 10. With Thursday's contest well out of hand in the fourth quarter, it is unlikely the Steelers will bring the second-year rusher back onto the field, even if he is cleared. Jaylen Samuels figures to see an increased role for the rest of Thursday's blowout and possibly beyond if Conner is forced to miss game action. Pittsburgh will have 10 days to rest before taking on the Jaguars in Week 11.