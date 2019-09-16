Steelers' James Conner: Believes he will play in Week 3
Conner (knee) expressed confidence Monday that he'll be able to suit up for Week 3's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, the running back avoided a serious injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, and it now looks like he may not miss any action. That's a huge break for the Steelers, who will be without QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) for the rest of the season. Looking ahead, the team figures to lean heavily on Conner, as well as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who profile as the team's top two playmakers in an offense now helmed by Mason Rudolph.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...