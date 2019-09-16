Conner (knee) expressed confidence Monday that he'll be able to suit up for Week 3's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the running back avoided a serious injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, and it now looks like he may not miss any action. That's a huge break for the Steelers, who will be without QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) for the rest of the season. Looking ahead, the team figures to lean heavily on Conner, as well as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who profile as the team's top two playmakers in an offense now helmed by Mason Rudolph.