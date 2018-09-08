Steelers' James Conner: Bell not with team
Conner's teammate Le'veon Bell (contract dispute) did not travel with the Steelers and is expected to miss Sunday's game in Cleveland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The opportunity for Conner in the opener is now clear. While Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley might be sprinkled in for some plays, this is Conner's big chance and he should be on the field for much of the game while perhaps seeing close to the level of volume his unhappy teammate normally receives.
