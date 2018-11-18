Steelers' James Conner: Bottled up by Jaguars
Conner rushed nine times for 25 yards while adding six receptions for 24 yards on nine targets in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Jaguars.
Expecting to get Le'Veon Bell back this season, the Steelers rode Conner hard prior to this contest. That approach was great for Conner's fantasy owners, but all that wear and tear might be catching up to Conner, who will continue to carry the load with Bell having failed to end his holdout by the deadline. Then again, the talented Jaguars defense completely stymied the Steelers through almost three quarters before blowing a 16-0 lead, so this dud could simply be attributed to a tough matchup and not the beginning of a decline from Conner. How he fares against a vulnerable Denver run defense in Week 12 will say a lot about Conner's rest-of-season outlook.
