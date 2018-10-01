Conner rushed nine times for 19 yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens. He also secured three of seven targets for 25 yards with one two-point conversion.

The Steelers fell behind early and weren't able to commit to the run in the first half. The Baltimore defense then shut out the Pittsburgh offense in the second half and Conner ultimately was unable to do much with his limited workload. While his inefficiency (3.03 YPC since Week 1) is becoming a concern, the running back's fantasy stock is more significantly dinged by the fact that Conner - unlike Le'Veon Bell - doesn't appear to have the receiving chops to be productive when the Steelers are playing from behind. This trend is a concern for Conner's Week 5 outlook when the Steelers take on an explosive Falcons offense.