Steelers' James Conner: Breaks out with 125 total yards

Conner rushed 10 times for 42 yards and caught all eight of his targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.

Conner entered the game averaging only 2.9 yards per run and got off to another slow start with just 18 rushing yards in the first half. That included a failed fourth and one conversion of Pittsburgh's second possession of the game. As much as he has struggled running the ball Conner has shined as a pass catcher, making amends two possessions later by taking a Mason Rudolph pass for 21 yards and a score. The Steelers will need Conner to have another solid game in Week 4 against Baltimore, whose defense had allowed the second fewest rushing yards per game (60.3) before being pounded by Cleveland for 193 yards in Week 3. In two games against Baltimore last season Conner totaled 126 on 33 carries and had 10 receptions for 81 yards.