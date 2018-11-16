Conner (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Conner was diagnosed with a concussion after departing early in the Steelers' Thursday night win over the Panthers in Week 10, but the lengthier turnaround time between games provided enough time for him to clear the NFL's five-step protocol. The running back was a full participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, putting him on track to handle his usual three-down workload in Week 11. Any lingering concern about what Conner's role might look like for the remainder of the season was erased when Le'Veon Bell chose not to sign his franchise tender Tuesday, ending any opportunity for the three-time Pro Bowler to suit up for the Steelers in 2018.