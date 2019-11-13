Steelers' James Conner: Cleared to play Thursday
Conner (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Browns.
Conner is thus slated to see his first game action since Week 8 and figures to head the Steelers' ground game this weekend, with Jaylen Samuels in line to work in a complementary/pass-catching role, while Trey Edmunds and/or Tony Brooks-James are available as depth options in the team's Week 11 backfield.
