Steelers' James Conner: Collects 34 yards against Philly
Conner rushed for 25 yards on four carries and added a nine-yard catch during Thursday's 31-14 win over the Eagles.
Three of Conner's carries went for at least seven yards and the Steelers scored the contest's first touchdown by throwing deep to JuJu Smith-Schuster after pounding Conner into the line on three consecutive plays. The local product has looked strong this camp and that continued into Thursday. It's just hard to get too excited with Le'Veon Bell looming.
