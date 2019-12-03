Steelers' James Conner: Considered questionable

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Conner (shoulder) is "questionable as we stand here today" for Sunday's game at Arizona Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomlin indicated Conner was improving but couldn't say if or how much he'd be able to practice this week. The 24-year-old finished last week with a pair of limited practices before being listed as doubtful, so he should be participating in some capacity this week if he truly is improving. Benny Snell rushed 16 times for 63 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's win over the Browns, and he figures to again work as the lead back should Conner be unable to return Week 14.