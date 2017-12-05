Conner ran for 12 yards on three carries in Pittsburgh's 23-20 win over Cincinnati on Monday.

The Steelers continue to use Conner sparingly, and with good reason, as Le'Veon Bell is on pace to rush for over 1,400 yards so long as he remains healthy. Conner has rushed for 125 yards on 27 carries this season, for a solid 4.6 average, including a high of 26 yards earlier this season against Baltimore, who he'll face in Week 14.