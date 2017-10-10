Play

Conner gained nine yards on three carries in their 30-9 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The rookie also saw his first target from Ben Roethlisberger, although he was unable to make the catch. Conner played just six offensive snaps, on par with his average in four games this season, so fantasy owners will need to be patient and temper their expectations if Le'Veon Bell is on the field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories