Steelers' James Conner: Continues to be a non-factor on offense
Conner gained nine yards on three carries in their 30-9 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
The rookie also saw his first target from Ben Roethlisberger, although he was unable to make the catch. Conner played just six offensive snaps, on par with his average in four games this season, so fantasy owners will need to be patient and temper their expectations if Le'Veon Bell is on the field.
