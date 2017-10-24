Steelers' James Conner: Continues to see limited touches
Conner ran for 19 yards on three carries in Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over Cincinnati.
The rookie has averaged three rushes, playing six offensive snaps per game, which is exactly what his stat line shows for Week 7. At least fantasy owners know what to expect.
