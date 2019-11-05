Steelers' James Conner: Could be back Week 10
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he's "optimistic" Conner (shoulder) will be ready to play Week 10 against the Rams, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Per Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site, Tomlin noted that Conner would remain limited in the early portion of the team's practice schedule this week, but the coach expects the running back will be able to ramp things up as Sunday's game approaches. If Conner incurs no setbacks with his sprained right shoulder during practice, he could be ready to step back into his normal lead role out of the backfield right away after a one-game absence. Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds (ribs) split the backfield reps in the Week 9 win over the Colts, with the former making his biggest impact in the passing game and the latter leading the Steelers' ground attack.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Officially inactive•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not slated to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Week 9•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Missing practice again•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 RB Preview: Add Jones
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including how to prioritize...
-
Top Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Surviving byes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...