Steelers' James Conner: Could be back Week 10

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he's "optimistic" Conner (shoulder) will be ready to play Week 10 against the Rams, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site, Tomlin noted that Conner would remain limited in the early portion of the team's practice schedule this week, but the coach expects the running back will be able to ramp things up as Sunday's game approaches. If Conner incurs no setbacks with his sprained right shoulder during practice, he could be ready to step back into his normal lead role out of the backfield right away after a one-game absence. Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds (ribs) split the backfield reps in the Week 9 win over the Colts, with the former making his biggest impact in the passing game and the latter leading the Steelers' ground attack.