Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Conner (quadriceps) may be available for Sunday's game against the Colts, but he wouldn't guarantee that the 25-year-old would serve as Pittsburgh's lead back if he suits up, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Though the Steelers suffered an embarrassing 27-17 loss to the 3-10-1 Bengals while Conner was sidelined Week 15, fill-in starter Benny Snell was one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh, rushing 18 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and hauling in three of four targets for 23 yards. Per Kinkhabwala, Tomlin said Tuesday that Snell will "have the opportunity to be impactful" against the Colts, suggesting Pittsburgh could opt for a timeshare out of the backfield if Conner gains clearance to play. With no touchdowns and only 185 yards from scrimmage over his previous four outings, Conner's fantasy value had already been on the decline, and the prospect of him sharing work coming off an injury would only further dim his appeal.