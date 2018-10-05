Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Thursday that he's eager to get Conner more involved in the ground game, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports. "I probably just need to do a better job heating him up," Fichtner said, referring to giving Conner more carries. "It's just like quarterbacks, too. You get into a rhythm. And all good running backs, they need that rhythm."

After handling 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 tie with the Browns, Conner has been limited to a combined 32 totes over the past three games, which have yielded just 97 yards (3.0 per carry) and one score. Game flow contributed to Conner's single-digit carry loads in Weeks 2 and 4, but Sunday's home game against Atlanta could prove more favorable for the 23-year-old. Conner and the Steelers, who enter the weekend as a slight favorite in the contest, will take aim at a Falcons defense that has yielded 5.0 yards per carry (29th in the NFL) and six rushing touchdowns (second-most in league). Conner's prospects could be boosted even further after the Falcons already ruled out run-stuffing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) for the game.