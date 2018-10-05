Steelers' James Conner: Could get more carries
Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Thursday that he's eager to get Conner more involved in the ground game, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports. "I probably just need to do a better job heating him up," Fichtner said, referring to giving Conner more carries. "It's just like quarterbacks, too. You get into a rhythm. And all good running backs, they need that rhythm."
After handling 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 tie with the Browns, Conner has been limited to a combined 32 totes over the past three games, which have yielded just 97 yards (3.0 per carry) and one score. Game flow contributed to Conner's single-digit carry loads in Weeks 2 and 4, but Sunday's home game against Atlanta could prove more favorable for the 23-year-old. Conner and the Steelers, who enter the weekend as a slight favorite in the contest, will take aim at a Falcons defense that has yielded 5.0 yards per carry (29th in the NFL) and six rushing touchdowns (second-most in league). Conner's prospects could be boosted even further after the Falcons already ruled out run-stuffing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) for the game.
