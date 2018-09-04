Steelers' James Conner: Could start in Week 1
Even if Le'Veon Bell reports to the Steelers on Wednesday and practices right away, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggests that Conner could still get the start at running back for the team in Week 1.
The plot will of course thicken if Bell re-joins the team for Wednesday's practice, but unlike last season when he reported to the team on a Monday and Conner (then a rookie) was a less-finished product, coach Mike Tomlin indicated that he's comfortable with handing Conner the ball Sunday against the Browns, with or without Bell in the mix. Look for added clarity regarding this situation Wednesday, but if Bell remains away from the team, even one for more day, then Conner's Week 1 streaming appeal will see a major uptick.
