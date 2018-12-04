Coach Mike Tomlin relayed Tuesday that Conner has a sprained ankle that is more significant than originally thought, ESPN.com reports.

Previous reports indicated that the running back was dealing with a leg contusion, but that's been narrowed down to an ankle issue. Given how quickly the running back was ruled out this week, it's fair to wonder if his absence could extend beyond Week 14. The Steelers will thus turn to Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley to head their backfield Sunday against the Raiders in some form of time-share, with Trey Edmunds in reserve.