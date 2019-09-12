Steelers' James Conner: Dealing with illness
Conner was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
In the Steelers' Week 1 loss at New England, game flow necessitated that the offense abandon the run, which resulted in just 10 carries for 21 yards for Conner. Fortunately, his adeptness as a pass catcher salvaged his night somewhat, as he gathered in all four targets for 44 yards. If he's able to ditch the illness by Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Conner may have a tough go of it against a Seahawks defense that contained the Bengals to 34 rushing yards in the season opener.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Held in check by Pats•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Posts 56 yards in brief outing•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Solid workload in preseason win•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Expecting shared workload•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Locked in atop backfield•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Totals 94 yards from scrimmage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...