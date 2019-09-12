Conner was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

In the Steelers' Week 1 loss at New England, game flow necessitated that the offense abandon the run, which resulted in just 10 carries for 21 yards for Conner. Fortunately, his adeptness as a pass catcher salvaged his night somewhat, as he gathered in all four targets for 44 yards. If he's able to ditch the illness by Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Conner may have a tough go of it against a Seahawks defense that contained the Bengals to 34 rushing yards in the season opener.