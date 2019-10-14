Steelers' James Conner: Dealing with quad injury

Conner is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a quad injury, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Conner had a huge first half against the Chargers, but it remains to be seen how much more he will be able to do Sunday night. Conner's status will be updated further when he either returns to the game or more information is released.

