Steelers' James Conner: Delivers big game before Bell's return
Conner rushed 19 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns while catching four of seven targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bengals.
Conner scored a pair of one-yard touchdowns in the second quarter. He came less than a yard short of the goal line on a 25-yard run in the third but was subsequently stuffed on two attempts, so Pittsburgh was forced to settle for a field goal. With Le'Veon Bell due back during Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye, questions loom over Conner's workload moving forward. Chances are his role will be limited if Bell's healthy.
