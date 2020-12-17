Conner (quad) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The running back still has two chances to return to practice this week, but his status must be closely monitored as Monday night's game against the Bengals approaches. If he's out or limited in Week 15, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels would be in line to head the Steelers' backfield versus 2-10-1 Cincinnati.
