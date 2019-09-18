Play

Conner (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Though he didn't practice Wednesday, Conner noted with regard to Sunday's game against the 49ers, "I believe I am going to be good to go." For his part, coach Mike Tomlin said "I'm not ready to say James Conner is not going to be a full participant in this game. We'll let his practice participation be our guide, and then everyone else's division of labor will tier down from there." While the running back can't be considered a lock to play this weekend, there is definitely optimism on that front. That's something that would gain further momentum if Conner practices in some capacity Thursday.

