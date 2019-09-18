Steelers' James Conner: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Conner (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Though he didn't practice Wednesday, Conner noted with regard to Sunday's game against the 49ers, "I believe I am going to be good to go." For his part, coach Mike Tomlin said "I'm not ready to say James Conner is not going to be a full participant in this game. We'll let his practice participation be our guide, and then everyone else's division of labor will tier down from there." While the running back can't be considered a lock to play this weekend, there is definitely optimism on that front. That's something that would gain further momentum if Conner practices in some capacity Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3