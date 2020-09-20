Conner carried 16 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for an additional 15 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.

Conner dealt with an ankle injury throughout the week and was rumored to be in for a timeshare with Benny Snell Jr., but he out-touched his teammate by 14 and scored a two-yard touchdown run to get the scoring started in the first quarter. Given his productivity in the face of adversity this week, Conner figures to dominate the touches again next Sunday against the Texans. Injuries remain a concern, however, so fantasy managers will hope he doesn't feel any lingering effects heading into the contest.