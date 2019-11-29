Steelers' James Conner: Doubtful for Week 13

The Steelers list Conner (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Conner is trending toward his fourth absence of the season after he was unable to practice in anything more than a limited capacity this week. Assuming Conner is ultimately included among the Steelers' seven inactive players Sunday, Benny Snell would profile as the team's lead option on the ground after carrying 21 times for 98 yards in the Week 12 win over the Bengals. Pass-catching specialist Jaylen Samuels and depth options Trey Edmunds and Kerrith Whyte could also have roles out of the backfield.