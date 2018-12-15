The Steelers downgraded Conner (ankle) from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The designation change doesn't come as a surprise after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported less than an hour earlier that the Steelers weren't expecting Conner to be ready to go this weekend. Unless his sprained ankle feels better than anticipated Sunday, Conner will be sidelined for a second straight game, paving the way for Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley to shoulder the team's backfield duties. It was Ridley who reached the end zone in the Week 14 loss to the Raiders, but Samuels dominated the offensive snaps and touches by 48-8 and 18-5 margins, respectively.